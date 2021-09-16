Menu

Canada

Autopsies complete for Nova Scotia family of six killed in fire: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2021 1:30 pm
A memorial has been setup in Amherst, N.S. for a family of six found dead after a camper fire. View image in full screen
A memorial has been setup in Amherst, N.S. for a family of six found dead after a camper fire. Callum Smith/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say the autopsies are complete for the family of six that died in a trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., over the weekend.

The Mounties said today in a news release the provincial fire marshal’s office continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.

They say the evidence gathered so far indicates the fire was not suspicious.

Read more: N.S. ‘family that could’ perished at rural getaway they had created this summer

Authorities responded to a call about the fire on Sunday evening and found the family of six from Amherst, N.S, dead in a Passport Ultra Lite trailer.

The victims are 30-year-old Robert Jorge Sears, his partner, 28-year-old Michelle Robertson, and their four children, Madison, 11, Robert Ryder, 8, Jaxson, 4, and Colin J., 3.

Click to play video: 'Tight-knit Town Remembers Family of Six Killed In Fire' Tight-knit Town Remembers Family of Six Killed In Fire
Tight-knit Town Remembers Family of Six Killed In Fire

The town of Amherst has put up a memorial for the family to allow loved ones and residents to pay their respects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
