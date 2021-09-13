Family of 6 dead, including 4 children, after fire in N.S. travel trailer

Send this page to someone via email

A family of six, including four children, have been killed after a travel trailer caught fire in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

RCMP were called to the fire on Mountain Road in Millvale, N.S. at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The bodies of six people were located. The victims are a 30-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and four children aged three, four, eight and 11. All are from Amherst, N.S., which is about 45 minutes away.

“Preliminary investigation has led police to believe that the fire is not suspicious at this time,” RCMP noted in a news release.

The investigation into the fire is continuing Monday with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and RCMP.

Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education has confirmed that three of the children were students in the school district.

“Right now, our priority is to support our students and staff members of Cumberland North Academy where these sudden losses will leave a lasting impact on those who knew them,” it posted on Twitter.

School psychologists, the student services consultant and school counselor will be at the school Monday to provide support.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community impacted by this tragedy,” the district wrote.

