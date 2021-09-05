Menu

Canada

Human remains found in search for man missing after N.S. campsite fire

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 4:04 pm
Yarmouth Rural RCMP has found human remains after a fire that occurred overnight on Sept. 3 on a remote island near Little River Harbour, N.S. View image in full screen
Yarmouth Rural RCMP has found human remains after a fire that occurred overnight on Sept. 3 on a remote island near Little River Harbour, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say human remains have been found after a fire on a remote island near Little River Harbour in Nova Scotia.

Police initially released details about the fire on Friday.

Just before 2 a.m. that day, police received a call for help from Upper Calf Island. Officers learned that two men had gone to a camp overnight, and the camp caught fire.

One man was able to escape but the second man was missing.

Read more: Police in N.S. search for man missing after fire on campsite on remote island

“While police were responding to the island, it was learned that the fire had burned itself out,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

RCMP requested help from the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, which dispatched a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard ship Clarkes Harbour to assist.

The man who escaped the fire was taken off the island by the helicopter, while police boarded the coast guard ship to search for the second man on the island.

On Saturday, human remains were discovered in the rubble of the fire.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and is being supported by RCMP Forensic Identification Services. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office is also supporting the investigation,” RCMP note.

The island had initially been reported as Broomstick Island, but police clarified on Sunday that the island is actually named Upper Calf Island.

