Lawyer says new bill could cause ramped up surveillance of vulnerable Nova Scotians

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A Halifax-based legal aid agency is urging the provincial government to scrap proposed legislative changes that one of its lawyers says could ramp up surveillance and investigations targeting vulnerable Nova Scotians.

Nadia Shivji, a lawyer with Dalhousie Legal Aid, told the public bills committee today that an expansion of the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act could disproportionately harm Black, Indigenous and immigrant communities.

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The existing act allows people to submit anonymous complaints about a property in their neighbourhood that they believe is linked to criminal activity.

Amendments introduced in an omnibus bill tabled last week would allow complaints to be made by residents who don’t live in the area.

Shivji said that proposed change could be weaponized to target marginalized communities.

Justice Minister Scott Armstrong says the proposed changes are aimed at helping police tackle higher level crime because the proposed changes also call for increasing the scope of criminal activity to include organized crime and human trafficking.

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Armstrong, who is also the minister responsible for equity and anti-racism, says he takes Shivji’s concerns seriously.

However, Armstrong said he does not believe the proposed changes will disproportionately affect marginalized people.