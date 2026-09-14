Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lawyer says new bill could cause ramped up surveillance of vulnerable Nova Scotians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 3:16 pm
1 min read
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Halifax-based legal aid agency is urging the provincial government to scrap proposed legislative changes that one of its lawyers says could ramp up surveillance and investigations targeting vulnerable Nova Scotians.

Nadia Shivji, a lawyer with Dalhousie Legal Aid, told the public bills committee today that an expansion of the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act could disproportionately harm Black, Indigenous and immigrant communities.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The existing act allows people to submit anonymous complaints about a property in their neighbourhood that they believe is linked to criminal activity.

Amendments introduced in an omnibus bill tabled last week would allow complaints to be made by residents who don’t live in the area.

Shivji said that proposed change could be weaponized to target marginalized communities.

Justice Minister Scott Armstrong says the proposed changes are aimed at helping police tackle higher level crime because the proposed changes also call for increasing the scope of criminal activity to include organized crime and human trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Armstrong, who is also the minister responsible for equity and anti-racism, says he takes Shivji’s concerns seriously.

However, Armstrong said he does not believe the proposed changes will disproportionately affect marginalized people.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices