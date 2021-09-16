SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

NDP’s Singh faces Fairy Creek protesters during campaign stop in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2021 11:58 am
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh records a video for social media and is applauded by Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath during a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh records a video for social media and is applauded by Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath during a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.

A group of demonstrators called on Jagmeet Singh to make the Fairy Creek old-growth logging standoff an election issue as the NDP leader made a push for voters in a Liberal-held riding.

Singh told the handful of demonstrators in the Toronto riding of Davenport that it’s important Indigenous people lead any decisions about resources on their traditional territory.

Almost 1,000 people have been arrested in protests over the logging of old-growth forests in the area on Vancouver Island.

Read more: TikTok, videogames and more: How candidates are getting out the vote this election

Earlier, Singh faced questions about the New Democrat’s tax on the wealthy and affordable housing strategy, major points of the party’s platform that have face some criticism for a lack of details.

He says the New Democrats are proposing things that haven’t been done in a long time but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try.

Singh says he’s not concerned progressives will vote Liberal and has stayed laser-focused on criticizing Justin Trudeau.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
