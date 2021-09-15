COVID-19: 1 new case, 42 active for Peterborough area; 78% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

After several days of double-digit cases, Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the total number of active cases fell.

In its update issued around 4:39 p.m.. the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — issued the following data:

New cases (since Tuesday): 1

(since Tuesday): 1 Active cases : 42 — down from 54 reported on Tuesday

: 42 — down from 54 reported on Tuesday Variant of concern cases : 1,0007 — an additional four cases since Tuesday (1,003). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,0007 — an additional four cases since Tuesday (1,003). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23. Total confirmed cases: 1,768 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Resolved cases : 1,703 — an additional 13 cases since Tuesday (1,690). Resolved cases make up approximately 96.3 per cent of all cases.

: 1,703 — an additional 13 cases since Tuesday (1,690). Resolved cases make up approximately 96.3 per cent of all cases. Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reports a woman in her 40s died.

: 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reports a woman in her 40s died. Close contacts: 315 — down from 516 reported on Tuesday and 600 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

315 — down from 516 reported on Tuesday and 600 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports one COVID-19 inpatient on Tuesday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released on Wednesdays, the health unit reported the following:

Eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Story continues below advertisement

83.6 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 82.7 per cent on Sept. 8)

77.7 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 76.7 per cent on Sept. 8).

Adults (ages 18 and up):

83.8 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 83 per cent on Sept. 8)

78.3 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 77.4 per cent on Sept. 8).

Youth (ages 12-17):

80.4 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 78.5 per cent on Sept. 8)

67.9 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 65.8 per cent on Sept. 8).

To date, the health unit reports 218,453 doses of vaccine have been administered — an additional 2,530 since Sept. 8. Of that total, 109,789 eligible residents have received a first dose; 101,856 eligible residents have received a first and second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in Peterborough County for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Thursday, Sept. 16: Citi Centre, 245 Charlotte St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Lakefield College School (chapel), 4391 County Rd. 29, Lakefield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. LCS students asked to book through the LCS wellbeing centre.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online by visiting this website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

School cases, other data

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports the following cases at its schools:

Story continues below advertisement

Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough (one case, school open)

Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School Peterborough (one case, school open)

North Shore Public School in Keene (one case, school open)

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board has not reported any cases at schools within Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction.

Trent University and Fleming College have not reported any cases at its campuses in Peterborough.

Other health unit data released on Wednesday:

Testing: More than 58,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 150 since Tuesday.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care — an additional case since Friday. The 88 cases make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases (1,340) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.8 per cent (350 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent (68 per cent) related to travel and 0.5 per cent (9 cases) have yet to be determined

Story continues below advertisement