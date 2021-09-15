Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 15 2021 9:58am
04:31

A closer look at the rollout of Ontario’s vaccine verification app

Tech entrepreneur and Candr CEO, Richard Hyatt, explains how the new made-in-Ontario vaccine passport app will work for its users and the possible security concerns.

