SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario didn’t spend money from COVID-19 response program in 1st quarter, watchdog says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2021 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'A closer look at the rollout of Ontario’s vaccine verification app' A closer look at the rollout of Ontario’s vaccine verification app
A closer look at the rollout of Ontario’s vaccine verification app

TORONTO — Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says the province didn’t spend any money from a new $2.7 billion COVID-19 response program in the first quarter.

A Wednesday report from the Financial Accountability Office found that the province spent a total of $2.6 billion — or 6.6 per cent — less than planned between April and July.

The report says health spending was $691 million lower than planned in the area of population and public health because the province didn’t spend funds from the pandemic program.

Read more: Ontario reports under 600 new COVID-19 cases as test positivity drops

That provincial program, called the COVID-19 Response transfer payment, was introduced this year to support public health.

A spokeswoman for the watchdog’s office says the FAO did not have details on the program’s intended recipients.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Health did not immediately response to a request for comment.

Health spending was higher than planned for long-term care home operations and development, but lower than planned in payments to physicians and in health services.

The report says spending was higher than planned in two sectors, education and justice.

Click to play video: 'Parents react to COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools' Parents react to COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario government tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagFord government tagOntario COVID tagFinancial Accountability Office tagOntario financial accountability office tagOntairo COVID-19 response program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers