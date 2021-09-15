Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
September 15 2021 12:09pm
02:14

Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout

In addition to medical exemptions there are some cases where proof of vaccination will not be needed to enter non-essential businesses. Marianne Dimain reports.

Advertisement

Video Home