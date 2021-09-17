Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

COVID-19: Ontario NDP wants mandatory vaccine policy for provincial legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 6:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout' Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
Ontario officials outline exemptions ahead of COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout

TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats want COVID-19 vaccination to be mandatory for people entering the provincial legislature.

Opposition house leader Peggy Sattler wrote to her counterparts in other parties with her position on Friday.

She says Queen’s Park can’t afford to send “mixed messages” about vaccine efficacy.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks silent protest at Queen’s Park by group of first responders

Sattler wants the group to sign a letter to the house Speaker asking for a policy restricting entry to people who are fully vaccinated or have approved medical exemptions.

She says a policy that allows for testing in place of vaccination is not acceptable.

Premier Doug Ford has said all Progressive Conservative caucus members and candidates must be vaccinated against the virus or prove a medical exemption.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario COVID-19 tagontario ndp tagontario legislature tagqueen's park tagVaccine Mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers