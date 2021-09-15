Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police seek potential victims of former West Island coach charged with sexual assault

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 1:53 pm
Robert Litvack, 41, was charged in August with sex-related crimes.
Robert Litvack, 41, was charged in August with sex-related crimes. Courtesy of Montreal police

Montreal police are seeking potential victims of a former baseball and hockey coach who worked in the West Island and is accused of sexually assaulting one of his players during private lessons.

Robert Litvack, 41, appeared in court in early August to face charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and inciting sexual contact. The alleged events occurred in 2021 and at the end of last year, according to police.

Investigators issued a release Wednesday, saying they have reason to believe there are other potential victims in connection with the suspect.

Litvack worked as an administrator and coach with the Lac St-Louis baseball organization from 2008 to 2021. Police say he coached athletes ranging in age from 13 to 21 years old.

READ MORE: Montreal police search for alleged victims of former teacher accused of sex crimes

He also coached and took on other bench staff roles for the Dollard-des-Ormeaux minor hockey association for 10 years until 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking potential victims to contact them, either by going to their local police station or calling 514-280-8502.

Anyone who has any information can contact police anonymously and confidentially through Info-Crime Montreal online or by phone at 514-393-1133.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagWest Island tagDollard-des-Ormeaux tagMontreal West Island tagBaseball Coach tagRobert Litvack tagDDO hockey tagDollard-des-Ormeaux minor hockey association tagLac St-Louis Baseball tagRobert Litvack arrest tagWest Island coach tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers