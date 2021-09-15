Montreal police seek potential victims of former West Island coach charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are seeking potential victims of a former baseball and hockey coach who worked in the West Island and is accused of sexually assaulting one of his players during private lessons.

Robert Litvack, 41, appeared in court in early August to face charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and inciting sexual contact. The alleged events occurred in 2021 and at the end of last year, according to police.

Investigators issued a release Wednesday, saying they have reason to believe there are other potential victims in connection with the suspect.

Litvack worked as an administrator and coach with the Lac St-Louis baseball organization from 2008 to 2021. Police say he coached athletes ranging in age from 13 to 21 years old.

He also coached and took on other bench staff roles for the Dollard-des-Ormeaux minor hockey association for 10 years until 2017.

Investigators are asking potential victims to contact them, either by going to their local police station or calling 514-280-8502.

Anyone who has any information can contact police anonymously and confidentially through Info-Crime Montreal online or by phone at 514-393-1133.