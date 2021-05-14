Menu

Crime

Montreal police search for alleged victims of former teacher accused of sex crimes

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 6:47 pm
Robert Charpentier, 74, is seen in this undated Montreal police handout photo. Friday, May 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Robert Charpentier, 74, is seen in this undated Montreal police handout photo. Friday, May 14, 2021. SPVM handout

Montreal police are looking for potential victims of a retired West Island teacher who recently appeared at the Montreal courthouse on charges of sexual exploitation and gross indecency.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in the 1980s and ’90s.

Robert Charpentier taught both English and music in an English school in the West Island.

He is accused of sexually assaulting two students in his home, near the school and during extracurricular activities.

Montreal police said investigators have reason to believe there could be other alleged victims.

Charpentier is now 74 years old, is six feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair and is partially bald. Police say Charpentier is bilingual and speaks fluently in both French and English.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the Montreal police sexual assault division at 514-280-8502 or call the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-113.

