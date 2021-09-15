COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 33 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily case count since Aug. 21, when 49 cases were reported.

In total, the MLHU is reporting 13,697 cases (an increase of 35, the discrepancy likely due to data cleanup) with 194 active (an increase of 14), 13,266 recoveries (an increase of 21) and 237 deaths.

The most recent death was reported Sept. 14 and involved a man in his 60s who was not vaccinated and the death was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by four, all Delta, to 4,123.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

609 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19. Five or fewer patients are in adult intensive care.

Five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in Children’s Hospital, with none in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported.



St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

There are currently no active institutional outbreaks reported by the MLHU.

Schools and child care

The MLHU is reporting cases at the following schools in its jurisdiction:

École élémentaire La Pommeraie, three cases

École secondaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère, three cases

École secondaire Gabriel-Dumont, two cases

Hillcrest Public School, one case

Kensal Park Public School, two cases

Lambeth Public School, one case

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, one case

The health unit is also reporting one case at a child-care setting or early years centre, at l’Escale la Pommeraie.

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Sept. 11, the MLHU says 78.4 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

When looking specifically at the city of London, the number drops to 78.1 per cent fully vaccinated and 84.6 per cent with at least one dose.

For Middlesex County, 79.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 85.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

MLHU data says, in the last six weeks, two deaths involved unvaccinated individuals and one involved a fully vaccinated individual. However, six deaths have been recorded in that time.



The health unit is working to correct an issue where the script written to update the dashboard ignores deaths that occurred in the last six weeks if they involved individuals who developed symptoms more than six weeks ago.

According to the available data, only one hospitalization, or 3.23 per cent of hospitalizations, involved an individual who was fully vaccinated.

As for reported cases in general, 16.85 per cent (or 141 of 837 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 14.7 per cent (or 123 cases) were among those who were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, the same as the week prior.

Ontario

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 593 new COVID-19 cases:

348 among unvaccinated people

44 partially vaccinated

146 fully vaccinated

55 with unknown vaccination status

According to Wednesday’s report, 141 cases were recorded in Toronto, 61 in Peel Region, 46 in Ottawa, 45 in Windsor-Essex, 39 in York Region, 38 in Hamilton and 34 in Niagara.

All other health units reported fewer than 30 cases. However, the province says the numbers may not align with what’s reported locally depending on when the province received the data.

Four deaths were also reported as well as one death that occurred over a month ago. Ontario is reporting 346 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19.

Among those eligible, 78.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

On Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

4,174 total cases (an increase of 10)

60 active cases (an increase of 10)

4,029 recoveries

85 deaths

1,081 variant of concern cases, with 769 Alpha, 257 Delta (an increase of 13) and 55 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported Aug. 31 and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 60 active cases, 19 are in Woodstock, nine in St. Thomas and eight each in Aylmer and South-West Oxford. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with one in the ICU.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The Thames Valley District School Board reports cases at its schools online. Cases at schools within the London District Catholic School Board can also be found online.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

As of Sept. 14, SWPH says 78.0 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 84.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Wednesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,092 total cases (an increase of five from Monday)

28 active cases (a decrease of three)

2,000 recoveries (an increase of seven)

64 deaths (an increase of one)

424 variant of concern cases (an increase of five)

Of the 28 active cases, eight are in Stratford and four in Perth East. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Three people are listed as hospitalized as of Tuesday, a decrease of one from Monday.

There are now no active cases involving a health-care worker, down from one case Monday.

An outbreak declared Aug. 20 involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East remains active and involves a total of 13 cases, with seven among residents and six among staff as of Tuesday. Four deaths are associated with the outbreak.

The Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board lists cases at its schools on its website. The Avon-Maitland District School Board also lists cases at its schools on its website (under #3. Active Cases of COVID-19 in AMDSB Schools).

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.2 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, up from an adjusted 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 13, 75.7 per cent of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 81.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health reported:

3,729 cases



29 active (a decrease of one)

3,631 recoveries (an increase of one)

69 deaths

545 variant of concern cases



There are no active outbreaks reported by LPH.

Bluewater Health says it currently has two patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The most recent test positivity rate was 0.81 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, down from 1.24 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

Of those aged 12 and older, 74.0 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.5 per cent have at least one dose.

Lambton Public Health is also working with Lambton County Library in an effort to make it easier to obtain vaccine receipts by assisting residents having trouble downloading or printing the receipts.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

