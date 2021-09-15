SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 785 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations reach 250

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s health minister asks for a few days to sort our rapid testing ‘mess’' Quebec’s health minister asks for a few days to sort our rapid testing ‘mess’
Quebec is dispatching its vaccination campaign director to schools in an effort to smooth out the rapid testing protocol. As Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, the government is being blamed for a chaotic rollout.

Quebec recorded 785 new COVID-19 infections and one additional death Wednesday as pandemic indicators remain on the upswing.

The number of patients in hospital rose by 20 to 250. Of them, there were 85 people in intensive care, an increase of seven from the day before.

Health officials say 16,123 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were given, including 14,896 in the past 24-hour period. The province has doled out more than 12.6 million shots over the course of the campaign.

Read more: Staff shortages could impact health services, Quebec health minister warns

The latest screening information shows 30,326 tests were administered Monday.

Over the course of the health crisis, there have been 399,843 cases in the province. Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 11,313.

The number of recoveries from the virus stood at 382,050 in the latest update.

Grace period ends for vaccine passports

The two-week amnesty period for the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system has come to an end.

As of Wednesday, those who are 13 and older will have to show proof of vaccination to access certain non-essential services or activities. It is required to dine in restaurants, go to the gym or watch a movie at a cinema — among other things.

A paper version of the QR code, a PDF version on mobile devices and the VaxiCode application are all accepted as passports. You can learn more about how the system works by clicking here.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

