Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 measures in response to spike of cases

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 9:56 am
New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 measures in response to spike of cases - image View image in full screen
Jean Bertin / GNB

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is expected to speak Wednesday on COVID-19 measures needed to be brought forth in response to the rising cases in the province.

Higgs will be speaking alongside Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, at 2:30 p.m. AT.

New Brunswick reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and over the weekend there were 122 cases recorded.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports 35 new cases, 2 confirmed in schools

A “significant number” of the new cases are among schoolchildren, according to Russell.

On Monday, Higgs met with cabinet and Public Health to discuss further measures, which could include proof of vaccination for non-essential services.

Interim N.B. Liberal Leader, Roger Melanson, said Wednesday morning to the media that the opposition has been begging for a vaccine passport for weeks.

READ MORE: COVID-19: 122 cases in N.B. over weekend, prompting school closures and new rules

“I want to hear today that New Brunswick will be moving ahead with some form of proof of vaccination document,” Melanson said.

He said it’s clear that Higgs has been dragging his feet on this, but “it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

The briefing will be live-streamed on this page.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5' COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5
COVID-19: Nova Scotia delays moving into Phase 5
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
