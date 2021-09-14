COVID-19: N.B. reports 35 new cases, 2 confirmed in schools

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 77 per cent of eligible people in the province are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the province, 85.6 per cent have received their first dose.

COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed in schools in zone 3 (Fredericton region). A positive case was confirmed at Fredericton High School; and Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover.

“The respective school communities have been notified,” the province said in a release.

New Brunswick is seeing a spike in COVID-19 activity, with a “significant number” of cases among schoolchildren, according to the province’s top doctor on Monday.

New cases

Out of the 35 new cases, 30 – or 86 per cent – are not fully vaccinated.

There are 11 people hospitalized due to the virus, with eight in an intensive care unit. The number of active cases is 244.

There are 16 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Eleven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five are under investigation.

The two new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region), and two others in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are all contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are three new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and all are under investigation.

The province also reported that there are nine new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). Seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are two new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

“Today, we are seeing confirmed cases in every region of the province and continuing to see an epidemic among the unvaccinated – those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated as well as those who are not yet eligible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

