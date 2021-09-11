COVID-19 cases confirmed at two schools in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

One case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Lord Beaverbrook School in Campbellton, N.B., and another at Riverview High School on Friday.

Public health said parents and guardians will be contacted if their children have been in close contact with the confirmed cases.

“If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child should closely self-monitor for symptoms this week and get tested should any develop,” said public health in an email sent to the families.

When asked about the case at Riverview High School, a spokesperson for the Anglophone School District said that they will follow up with public health for more information about when they can reopen again.

On Friday, New Brunswick reported 24 fresh cases of COVID-19; once again, the vast majority are people who haven’t been vaccinated.

The province says 92 per cent, or 22 people, who tested positive hadn’t received two doses of vaccine.

Public Health has been emphasizing the vaccination percentages in its daily reports, urging people to attend a clinic to receive their shots.