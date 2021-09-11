SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 cases confirmed at two schools in New Brunswick

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 12:04 pm
A school bus. View image in full screen
A school bus. File Photo

One case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Lord Beaverbrook School in Campbellton, N.B., and another at Riverview High School on Friday.

Public health said parents and guardians will be contacted if their children have been in close contact with the confirmed cases.

“If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child should closely self-monitor for symptoms this week and get tested should any develop,” said public health in an email sent to the families.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports 24 new cases, declares outbreak at Moncton shelter

When asked about the case at Riverview High School, a spokesperson for the Anglophone School District said that they will follow up with public health for more information about when they can reopen again.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'N.B. council of nursing homes asking for guidance on visitor protocols' N.B. council of nursing homes asking for guidance on visitor protocols
N.B. council of nursing homes asking for guidance on visitor protocols

On Friday, New Brunswick reported 24 fresh cases of COVID-19; once again, the vast majority are people who haven’t been vaccinated.

The province says 92 per cent, or 22 people, who tested positive hadn’t received two doses of vaccine.

Public Health has been emphasizing the vaccination percentages in its daily reports, urging people to attend a clinic to receive their shots.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers