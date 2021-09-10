COVID-19: N.B. reports 24 new cases, declares outbreak at Moncton shelter

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and declared an outbreak at Harvest House, a shelter and community centre in Moncton.

According to Public Health, there are six confirmed cases at the facility, which are included in the case count.

Out of the 24 new cases, Public Health reported that 92 per cent of Friday’s cases are not fully vaccinated. With nine new recoveries, the number of active cases is 136.

To date, 76.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

There are six people hospitalized due to the virus, with three in an intensive care unit.

New cases

There are six new cases in Zone 1, the Moncton region, which are all under investigation. They involve a person aged 19 and under, a person in their 20s, three people in their 30s and a person in their 40s.

There are two in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving a person in their 50s and a person in their 70s. Both are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Four new cases are in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, involving a person in their 20s, a person in their 30s, a person in their 40s and a person in their 60s. Two are close contacts of previous cases and two are under investigation.

In Zone 4, the Edmundston region, there are six new cases involving two people 19 and under, three people in their 50s and a person in their 60s. Four are close contacts of previous cases and two are under investigation.

Five new cases in Zone 5, the Campbellton region, involve a person 19 and under, a person in their 20s, a person in their 30s and a person in their 40s. Three are close contacts and two are under investigation.

And one new case in Zone 6, the Bathurst region, is travel related and involves a person in their 50s.

