Health unit identifies COVID-19 case on Megabus between Toronto and Kingston

KFL&A Public Health asks those who took a trip on a Megabus from Toronto to Kingston to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health unit said a passenger who travelled from Toronto Pearson airport around 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 arriving in Kingston at 10 p.m. tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit says it is unable to contact some of the passengers who may have been exposed during the trip.

Health officials ask those who were on the bus to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

Testing is still recommended if symptoms do not develop.

KFL&A Public Health announced three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with a total of 41 active cases.