Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Major COVID-19 outbreak linked to Kingston construction site, 32 cases associated

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 1:59 pm
KFL&A Public Health is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingston construction site, with 32 people testing positive so far. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingston construction site, with 32 people testing positive so far. Kraig Krause / Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared a Kingston construction site, says the medical officer of health for the region.

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, as of Tuesday, there are 32 COVID-19 cases associated with the site, making it the largest workplace COVID-19 outbreak seen in the region.

Moore would not identify the site, but said there were 110 regular workers at the location, and about 800 sub-contractors who went through the build over the last two weeks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston’s medical officer of health warns of ‘widespread COVID-19 community activity’

As of 1 p.m., the health unit recorded 26 new cases in the region, and Moore said he expected to see more as the day went on.

He said all 110 regular onsite workers have been tested, but the health unit is still working on making sure the other 800 or so workers are testing as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, Moore said he believes that safety protocols on site were followed, and that the company has kept accurate records of all workers who visited the site.

More info to come. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagCovid 19 kingston tagCOVID-19 outbreak kingston tagconstruction site kingston tagconstruction site outbreak tagkingston construction site tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers