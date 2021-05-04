Major COVID-19 outbreak linked to Kingston construction site, 32 cases associated

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared a Kingston construction site, says the medical officer of health for the region.

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, as of Tuesday, there are 32 COVID-19 cases associated with the site, making it the largest workplace COVID-19 outbreak seen in the region.

Moore would not identify the site, but said there were 110 regular workers at the location, and about 800 sub-contractors who went through the build over the last two weeks.

As of 1 p.m., the health unit recorded 26 new cases in the region, and Moore said he expected to see more as the day went on.

He said all 110 regular onsite workers have been tested, but the health unit is still working on making sure the other 800 or so workers are testing as well.

Still, Moore said he believes that safety protocols on site were followed, and that the company has kept accurate records of all workers who visited the site.

More info to come.