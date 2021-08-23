COVID-19: MLHU reports 109 new cases Saturday through Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) added 109 COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday, though the total case count increased by 111 to 13,180.

The MLHU reported 30 cases on Monday, 30 on Sunday and 49 on Saturday. The 49 cases reported Saturday was the largest daily case count in the region since the MLHU reported 49 cases on May 27.

Of the 13,180 cases, 239 are listed as active, 12,709 are recovered (an increase of 24) and there have been 232 deaths.

The most recent death was recorded on Aug. 14 and involved a woman in her 60s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Of all the cases reported since July 12, the health unit says 65.15 per cent involved people who were entirely unvaccinated, 19.21 per cent were among the partially vaccinated, 13.66 per cent involved people who were fully vaccinated and 1.98 per cent involved people who were not yet protected by vaccination (i.e. became infected less than 14 days after receiving their first dose of vaccine).

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases increased by 36 from Friday to 3,722.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,385 cases of the Alpha variant (an increase of two)

174 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of 34)

123 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,913 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 386 have been in Middlesex Centre and 343 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five patients.

Fewer than five LHSC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting one case involving a patient or resident at Parkwood Institute’s Mental Health Care Building. It is not associated with an outbreak.



Institutional outbreaks

An outbreak tied to Lost Love Social House in downtown London reported on Wednesday, Aug. 18 involved at least eight cases as of Thursday, according to the health unit.

An outbreak tied to Delilah’s in downtown London first reported Aug. 15 is also ongoing. The health unit said there are a total of 22 primary cases and four secondary cases associated with that outbreak as of Thursday.

The MLHU has declared an outbreak at Total Package Hockey Day Camp. Three cases are tied to the camp.



The MLHU has also reported cases, but no outbreaks, at:

Canadian Fade Golf Academy Summer Junior Camp (one case)

Kilworth Children’s Centre Summer Camp School Age Program Day Camp in Komoka (one case)

London Minor Football Association (LMFA) Day Camp – Red Storm Atom (one case)

Simply Kids Children Summer Day Camp in London (one case)

YMCA – Fanshawe Conservation Area Summer Day Camp (two cases)

Vaccinations and testing

According to the most recent vaccine data from the MLHU, as of the end of day Aug. 14, 82.0 per cent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose and 72.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to the MLHU, since July 12, all deaths reported in the region were among people who were entirely unvaccinated.

Only one fully vaccinated individual has been hospitalized since that time, accounting for 5.56 per cent of hospitalizations.

Of all cases reported since July 12, only 13.66 per cent (or 69 of 505 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.3 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

Ontario

Ontario reported 639 COVID-19 cases on Monday, 722 on Sunday, and 689 on Saturday. The provincial case total now stands at 560,151.

Of the 639 new cases recorded, the data showed 411 were unvaccinated people, 65 were partially vaccinated people, 124 were fully vaccinated people and for 39 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 124 cases were recorded in Toronto, 97 in Peel Region, 91 in York Region, 64 in Hamilton and 36 in Windsor-Essex. The remaining health units reported fewer than 35 each.

Among those age 12 and older, 74.9 per cent are fully immunized and 82.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health’s case count stood at 4,053, an increase of 18 from Friday. SWPH is currently reporting 32 active cases, 3,937 recoveries (an increase of nine from Friday) and 84 deaths.

Of the 32 active cases, 12 are in St. Thomas and five each are in Woodstock and Aylmer. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



The number of variant of concern cases has increased by 13 to 964, with 768 of those listed as the Alpha variant (a decrease of one), 141 the Delta (an increase of 14) and 55 the Beta.



There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.9 for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

SWPH has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines to all children who turn 12 in 2021.

As of Aug. 22, SWPH says 81.1 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.1 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health announced the COVID-19 Mass Immunization Clinic in St. Thomas will soon be scaled back in size and moved to the health unit’s 1230 Talbot St. location.

The Memorial Arena location will administer its final vaccine on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 10 and the 1230 Talbot St. location will open the morning of Monday, Sept. 13.

People can also add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List.

Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health’s COVID-19 case count increased by 10 from Friday to 3,674 on Monday.

There are 18 active cases, 3,588 resolved (an increase of 11 from Friday) and 68 deaths. The most recent death, involving someone in their 70s, was reported on July 26.

LPH says the update on the number of variant of concern cases is still delayed due to changes to the provincial case and contact management system but that an update will be provided “as soon as provincial data remediation is complete.”

As of last Wednesday, the number of cases involving a variant of concern was 690.

According to Bluewater Health, there are no patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease from one on Wednesday.



Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.29 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from was 0.34 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

As of Monday, 76.7 per cent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 70.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.



Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Monday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

As of Friday, HPPH had reported a total of 1,993 cases with 16 active, 1,920 recoveries and 57 deaths.

The number of cases confirmed to involve a variant of concern stayed at 371.

Of the 16 active cases, seven are in North Perth and four are in Stratford. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19.

There is one active community outbreak, but HPPH has not provided any details about it. The health unit says it only discloses details of non-institutional outbreaks “if contact tracing cannot be completed and we determine there may be a risk to the public.”

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases involving a health-care worker, according to HPPH.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.1 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Monday, 79.0 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose while 71.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

HPPH is providing “more options to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated, including walk-ins, evening hours, pop-up locations and a drive-thru clinic.” Further information can be found on the health unit’s website.

As of Aug. 18, HPPH says anyone turning 12 in 2021 is eligible to be vaccinated.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues