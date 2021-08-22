Ontario reports more than 700 COVID-19 cases for 1st time since early June

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 722 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 559,512.

It marks the largest jump in COVID-19 cases for Ontario since June 5, when 744 were reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 564 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 158 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Sunday 511 cases were reported.

Two new deaths were also announced on Aug. 22, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,453.

A total of 545,070 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 391.

More than 23,000 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,017,447 tests and 10,716 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.2 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.7 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 141 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by 11), 79 of whom are on a ventilator (up by one).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 20,466,975 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 33,535. Of those, 22,811 were second doses.

In Ontario, more than 82 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 74.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

