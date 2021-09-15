Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 12:00 pm
Winnipeg police seized $1.5 million in drugs.

Four people are facing more than 100 charges between them after a series of raids by Winnipeg police that led to the seizure of more than $1.5 million in drugs, over a dozen firearms, and $150,000 in cash.

Police said the investigation by their guns and gangs unit began in August after they were alerted to a social media post involving a firearm, and as further details emerged, it progressed into a drug investigation as well.

Read more: $30,000 worth of drugs and five firearms seized within the past week: Winnipeg police

On Aug. 19, with the help of their tactical support team, police raided homes on Dalhousie Drive and Provencher Boulevard, as well as a hotel on Pembina Highway.

An estimated $890,000 in meth was seized, as well as $214,000 in cocaine, $250,000 in Xanax pills, $15,000 in psilocybin (magic mushrooms), and $139,000 in fentanyl. Police also found 19 percocet and 36 gabapentin pills, with a combined estimated street value of $200.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the weapons police located were a 12-gauge shotgun, multiple rifles and air pistols, and two smoke grenades.

The suspects, all between the ages of 26 and 37, remain in custody.

