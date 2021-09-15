SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Party leaders in eastern Canada as election campaign nears end

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2021 7:50 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Liberals and Conservatives in dead heat as campaign enters final days, poll finds' Canada election: Liberals and Conservatives in dead heat as campaign enters final days, poll finds
WATCH: Canada election: Liberals and Conservatives in dead heat as campaign enters final days, poll finds

The three main party leaders are in Eastern and Central Canada today, a day after a new poll suggested the already close race is getting even tighter.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau gets his day started with a morning announcement in Halifax.

Erin O’Toole of the Conservatives is spending his day in Quebec, starting with a morning announcement in Jonquiere, followed by an evening supporter event in Orford.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ontario, first with a morning announcement in Essex on long-term care, then visiting with supporters in a number of communities before taking part in a Twitch stream event in the evening.

Read more: Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as campaign enters final week: poll

Story continues below advertisement

Yesterday, a poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press indicated the Liberals and Tories are tied with the support of 32 per cent of decided voters ahead of the election on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Battleground Quebec: Parties clash over province’s dozens of key ridings' Battleground Quebec: Parties clash over province’s dozens of key ridings
Battleground Quebec: Parties clash over province’s dozens of key ridings

A similar poll conducted two weeks ago had the Conservatives ahead with 34 per cent compared with 30 per cent for the Liberals.

The Leger poll suggested New Democrats support was at 20 per cent of decided voters, down from the 24 per cent of respondents from the earlier poll.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagFederal Election tagNDP tagcanada election tagJagmeet Singh tagErin O'Toole tagConservative Party of Canada tagCanada election 2021 tagLiberal Party of Canada tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagLeger poll tagfederal leaders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers