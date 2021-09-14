Menu

Crime

Winnipeg murder trial for man accused of stabbing attack on toddler enters 2nd day

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2021 2:21 pm
View image in full screen People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy continues Tuesday.

Daniel Jensen, who is 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing attack of Hunter Smith-Straight in 2019.

Court has heard from an officer who helped with the early stages of the investigation.

Read more: Winnipeg murder trial told attack on boy, 3, was meant to get back at child’s mother

Det. Sgt. Ward Gordon was tasked with interviewing and collecting a blood sample from a witness who was at the home the night the toddler was attacked.

Gordon told the jury that he was also assigned to find old addresses of Jensen, who became an early suspect.

The Crown has said Jensen was in a relationship with Hunter’s mother and allegedly attacked the boy as an act of vengeance.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg murder trial told attack on boy, 3, was meant to get back at child’s mother' Winnipeg murder trial told attack on boy, 3, was meant to get back at child’s mother
Winnipeg murder trial told attack on boy, 3, was meant to get back at child’s mother

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
