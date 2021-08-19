Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 3:33 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide on Higgins Avenue,. John Woods / The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man who was assaulted outside a Higgins Avenue establishment Monday night.

Police said they found the victim, who has been identified as Ifa Germosa, around 11 p.m., suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day.

Read more: Winnipeg cops ID shooting victim as Deena Markwick, 45

Germosa is the city’s 30th homicide victim of 2021, as Winnipeg remains on pace to break the 44-homicide record set in 2019 as the city’s worst-ever.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

