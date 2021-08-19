Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man who was assaulted outside a Higgins Avenue establishment Monday night.

Police said they found the victim, who has been identified as Ifa Germosa, around 11 p.m., suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day.

Germosa is the city’s 30th homicide victim of 2021, as Winnipeg remains on pace to break the 44-homicide record set in 2019 as the city’s worst-ever.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

