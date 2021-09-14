Haldimand-Norfolk confirms Dr. Matt Strauss is on board as medical officer despite criticism

Send this page to someone via email

Haldimand-Norfolk’s board of health (BOH) has given its new acting medical officer of health a vote of confidence following concerns from members about his beliefs around COVID-19.

During a Monday session, with a legal team looking into potential options to overturn his appointment, BOH members ultimately voted 8 to 1 to move on from any further discussions and allow Dr. Matt Strauss to begin his tenure on Tuesday.

“I look forward to someone with Dr. Strauss’s background to be there around the table with the other 34 medical officers of health and, in a fact-based manner, challenge some of those assumptions,” Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp said following a closed session to confirm the appointment.

A series of statements opposing COVID-19 lockdowns on social media in recent months were the catalyst for controversy tied to the BOH’s appointment of Strauss – approved on July 22.

Story continues below advertisement

The social media posts in question include an April 9 post in which Strauss suggested COVID-19 lockdowns “are based on fear and coercion,” while another on Aug. 3 suggested he’d “sooner give his kids COVID-19 than a McDonald’s Happy Meal.”

The issue became contentious when Ontario Liberal health critic John Fraser called for a veto of Strauss’s appointment, suggesting he opposed “life-saving public health measures” amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

BOH member and Coun. Amy Martin of Port Dover was one of four who also expressed concerns during a Sept. 7 BOH meeting, saying his posts were “not reflective of the leadership our communities, both Haldimand and Norfolk, are in need of.”

Chopp defended the decision, suggesting board members opposed to keeping Strauss on board should have made themselves aware of his views on lockdowns and other public health measures before “unanimously” appointing him as the acting MOH.

Story continues below advertisement

In a piece with the Maple Leaf, the Kingston-based Strauss admitted to being “skeptical” of some therapies in treating COVID-19 in addition to “non-pharmaceutical” interventions such as stay-at-home orders.

He went on to say that he “welcomes” criticism of his “science-based views” and says the “politicization” of his appointment is not “fair criticism.”

“My life’s work has been to save lives,” said Strauss.

“Any suggestion that I am ‘anti-science’ or opposed to ‘life-saving measures’ is untrue and inappropriate.”