City says water in southeast London safe to drink despite smell, colour

The City of London says residents in the city’s southeast end might notice a slight odour and discolouration to their tap water but it’s not a cause for concern and it should clear up by the end of the week.

“The City assures residents that the water continues to be safe and meets all health standards,” read a statement.

“Although this does not represent a health concern, residents in the area may wish to avoid washing laundry if they experience this discolouration.”

The city says the odour and colour are due to an “inversion” in parts of Lake Erie due to seasonal changes in temperature and sunlight. These cause different layers of water to mix together in a way that provides challenges for the water treatment process.

According to the city, the water is starting to return to normal at the Lake Erie water treatment plant. Properties in southeast London, mostly in the area south of Commissioners Road and east of Wonderland Road, may experience the odour and colour issues with their water for the rest of the week.

Anyone who experiences any issues with the water past Sept. 20 is asked to contact London’s water operations at 519-661-4739 or report the issue online.

London receives water from Lake Erie and Lake Huron but the city says only water from Lake Erie is impacted.

