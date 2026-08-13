RCMP investigating after two toddlers drown in lake in Manitoba community

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Manitoba RCMP say it is believed two toddlers have drowned in a remote northern First Nation after being found in a lake in the community.

Police say the two boys, ages one and two, were brought to the nursing station in Garden Hill Anisininew Nation, about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Wednesday afternoon.

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A family member found the two boys in the lake and they were brought to the nursing station by First Nation Safety Officers, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it is believed the boys were able to leave their home and enter the nearby lake.

They say foul play is not suspected but continue to investigate.

Sgt. Chris Hipolito, with the Island Lake detachment, says the drownings have been devastating for the family and the entire community.