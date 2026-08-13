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2 comments

  1. U KNOW IT
    August 13, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    NO FOUL PLAY ??? GLADUE LAW AT WORK ASAP. FREE PASS FOR INDIGENOUS, ROUGH UPBRINGING. MUST BE NICE, BLAME ALL ON HISTORY

  2. U KNOW IT
    August 13, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    LET ME GUESS, a RESERVE ! OUTSTANDING PARENTS, I MUST SAY ! GREAT JOB. DRUNK OR HIGH ? KEEP IT REAL

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Canada

RCMP investigating after two toddlers drown in lake in Manitoba community

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2026 12:28 pm
1 min read
Two toddlers drowned in a remote northern First Nation in Manitoba, the RCMP said. View image in full screen
Two toddlers drowned in a remote northern First Nation in Manitoba, the RCMP said. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Manitoba RCMP say it is believed two toddlers have drowned in a remote northern First Nation after being found in a lake in the community.

Police say the two boys, ages one and two, were brought to the nursing station in Garden Hill Anisininew Nation, about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Wednesday afternoon.

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A family member found the two boys in the lake and they were brought to the nursing station by First Nation Safety Officers, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it is believed the boys were able to leave their home and enter the nearby lake.

They say foul play is not suspected but continue to investigate.

Sgt. Chris Hipolito, with the Island Lake detachment, says the drownings have been devastating for the family and the entire community.

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