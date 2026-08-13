Parking concerns raised at Halifax hospital during nearby comedy festival

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Concerns are being raised about parking at Halifax’s QEII Health Sciences Centre during major events nearby.

The issue gained attention after a Reddit user posted on Monday about people attending the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival using hospital parking, while patients, families and staff struggled to find spaces.

The 33-year-old woman said she has been visiting the hospital for the past three weeks while her partner recovers from an ATV crash that left him paralyzed.

“That parking is the only thing allowing me easy access to be here for him,” she wrote.

In her post, the woman said her partner spent seven days in intensive care and has undergone five surgeries since the crash.

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The woman claimed she saw people arrive at the hospital parking garage with chairs, blankets and drinks before heading to the comedy festival.

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She also alleged a man yelled and swore at her after she confronted him about using the hospital parking for the event.

Other Reddit users also shared similar sentiments about limited parking at the facility.

Global News reached out to the Reddit user but did not hear back in time for publishing.

Nova Scotia Health said it is aware of concerns about parking availability around the QEII during major events.

“Nova Scotia Health recognizes that parking can be challenging at times, particularly when there are large events taking place nearby,” spokesperson Jennifer Lewandowski said in a statement to Global News.

“Our priority is to ensure patients and visitors have access to parking when they are coming to the hospital for care.”

Ahead of last weekend’s events, Nova Scotia Health notified hospital employees that parking at Garrison Grounds would not be available and encouraged them to make alternate arrangements where possible.

The health authority said there was limited staff coverage to monitor parking during event times.

“We recognize that this can create challenges when demand for parking is high,” Lewandowski said.

Nova Scotia Health said it will continue to monitor parking needs and explore ways to support access for patients and visitors when nearby events increase demand.

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Global News reached out to The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, but it declined to comment.