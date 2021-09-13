Police reach out to public to ID person of interest in transit assault on senior

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg cops are on the lookout for a man after a report of an assault on a downtown transit bus.

The incident, which took place around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, involved a woman in her 70s being attacked by a suspect who then exited the bus, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police are circulating photos of a “person of interest” and asking members of the public to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 with any information about his identity.

If you see the man, police said, don’t approach him, and call 911 immediately.

