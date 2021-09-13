Menu

Crime

Police reach out to public to ID person of interest in transit assault on senior

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted September 13, 2021 3:41 pm
Winnipeg police are looking for this man, described as a 'person of interest' in a Sunday afternoon assault. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking for this man, described as a 'person of interest' in a Sunday afternoon assault. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg cops are on the lookout for a man after a report of an assault on a downtown transit bus.

The incident, which took place around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, involved a woman in her 70s being attacked by a suspect who then exited the bus, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg senior seriously assaulted while walking dog, police say

Police are circulating photos of a “person of interest” and asking members of the public to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 with any information about his identity.

If you see the man, police said, don’t approach him, and call 911 immediately.

Click to play video: 'Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say' Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say
Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say

 

