Winnipeg senior seriously assaulted while walking dog, police say

Winnipeg police are searching for suspects after a man in his 70s was seriously assaulted with a weapon while walking his dog early Sunday.

Police say the man and his dog were walking near Burrows Avenue and Charles Street when he was attacked by an unknown group of people around 4:30 a.m.

The man was able to get back to his house to call police before being rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

The man’s condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said Tuesday.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Investigators from the major crimes unit continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.

