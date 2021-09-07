Menu

Crime

Elderly woman randomly hit in face with brick: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 5:59 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. File/Global News

An elderly Winnipeg woman was left injured and bleeding after police say she was attacked at random and hit in the face with a brick Sunday morning.

Police were called to the assault near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital in stable condition after police say she was struck in the face with a brick by an unknown woman.

Witnesses pointed officers to a suspect who is believed to have been intoxicated by an unknown substance.

A 22-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The woman remains in police custody.

Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault – Aug 20, 2021

 

