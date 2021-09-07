Elderly woman randomly hit in face with brick: Winnipeg police

An elderly Winnipeg woman was left injured and bleeding after police say she was attacked at random and hit in the face with a brick Sunday morning.
Police were called to the assault near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital in stable condition after police say she was struck in the face with a brick by an unknown woman.
Witnesses pointed officers to a suspect who is believed to have been intoxicated by an unknown substance.
A 22-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon.
The woman remains in police custody.
