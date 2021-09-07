Elderly woman randomly hit in face with brick: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly Winnipeg woman was left injured and bleeding after police say she was attacked at random and hit in the face with a brick Sunday morning.

Police were called to the assault near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital in stable condition after police say she was struck in the face with a brick by an unknown woman.

On Sunday at 10:30 am, a 70 y/o female was attacked with a brick in the area of Main/Dufferin. She was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries. Nolene PATCHINOSE, 22 arrested and charged.

Media Release:https://t.co/5WGMTFZMom — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 7, 2021

Witnesses pointed officers to a suspect who is believed to have been intoxicated by an unknown substance.

A 22-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The woman remains in police custody.

