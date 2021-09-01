Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek woman who may have ‘vital information’ in fatal May stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 12:47 pm
Winnipeg police are looking to speak to the woman in this surveillance photo. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking to speak to the woman in this surveillance photo. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg homicide investigators are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a woman who may have information about the still-unsolved stabbing death of 35-year-old Stuart Fritzley back in May.

Police had asked for help locating the woman earlier this summer, as she’s believed to have vital information about the murder, which took place in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue on May 25.

The woman is believed to have been nearby around the time the stabbing occurred, and police released surveillance images of her Wednesday to help identify her.

She’s described as in her early to mid-20s, and was seen wearing a black jacket and dark jeans that morning.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year' Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year
Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year – Aug 20, 2021

 

