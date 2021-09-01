Winnipeg police seek woman who may have ‘vital information’ in fatal May stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide investigators are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a woman who may have information about the still-unsolved stabbing death of 35-year-old Stuart Fritzley back in May.

Police had asked for help locating the woman earlier this summer, as she’s believed to have vital information about the murder, which took place in the 800 block of Magnus Avenue on May 25.

The woman is believed to have been nearby around the time the stabbing occurred, and police released surveillance images of her Wednesday to help identify her.

She’s described as in her early to mid-20s, and was seen wearing a black jacket and dark jeans that morning.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

