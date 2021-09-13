West Interlake Man. 62 year-old man dead following motorbike crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old man from the RM of Coldwell, Manitoba is dead after a bad motorbike crash in the RM of West Interlake, Manitoba.

Lundar RCMP said they responded to the fatal motor vehicle collision at approximately 7:30 pm after receiving a report that a motorcycle had gone off the road on Highway 6 in the RM of West Interlake.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 63-year-old male in the ditch receiving medical attention from EMS, The male was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators have determined that the motorcycle being driven by the man was travelling southbound on Highway 6, near Lundar, and passed a southbound vehicle.

The motorbike then appeared to lose control and entered the ditch, at which point the 63-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

