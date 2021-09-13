Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Interlake Man. 62 year-old man dead following motorbike crash

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 1:34 pm
A 63-year-old man from the RM of Coldwell, Manitoba is dead after a bad motorbike crash in the RM of West Interlake, Manitoba. View image in full screen
A 63-year-old man from the RM of Coldwell, Manitoba is dead after a bad motorbike crash in the RM of West Interlake, Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 63-year-old man from the RM of Coldwell, Manitoba is dead after a bad motorbike crash in the RM of West Interlake, Manitoba.

Lundar RCMP said they responded to the fatal motor vehicle collision at approximately 7:30 pm after receiving a report that a motorcycle had gone off the road on Highway 6 in the RM of West Interlake.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 63-year-old male in the ditch receiving medical attention from EMS, The male was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Pedestrian in serious condition after crash; part of Main closed during rush hour

Investigators have determined that the motorcycle being driven by the man was travelling southbound on Highway 6, near Lundar, and passed a southbound vehicle.

The motorbike then appeared to lose control and entered the ditch, at which point the 63-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Click to play video: 'Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police' Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police
Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagHighway 6 tagOngoing Investigation tagLundar RCMP tag62-year-old male dead tagfatal motorbike collision tagRM of West Interlake.Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers