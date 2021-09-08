Pedestrian in serious condition after crash; part of Main closed during rush hour

A crash overnight on Main Street near Dufferin Avenue will affect the morning rush hour, say Winnipeg police.
Police tell Global News that a woman was hit by a vehicle just after midnight Wednesday and taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police have blocked off northbound Main Street between Higgins to Euclid Avenues and say they expect it to remain closed for most of the morning rush hour.
Motorists are asked to find alternative routes.
Trending Stories
A Global News reporter on the scene says a grey truck is behind the police tape and debris is scattered on the street.
More to come.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments