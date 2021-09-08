Pedestrian in serious condition after crash; part of Main closed during rush hour

Send this page to someone via email

A crash overnight on Main Street near Dufferin Avenue will affect the morning rush hour, say Winnipeg police.

Police tell Global News that a woman was hit by a vehicle just after midnight Wednesday and taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police have blocked off northbound Main Street between Higgins to Euclid Avenues and say they expect it to remain closed for most of the morning rush hour.

Northbound traffic on Main Street has been closed between Higgins and Euclid due to a vehicle/pedestrian collision that occurred overnight. Officers remain on scene. #Winnipeg #Traffic @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes.

A Global News reporter on the scene says a grey truck is behind the police tape and debris is scattered on the street.

More to come.