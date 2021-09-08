Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian in serious condition after crash; part of Main closed during rush hour

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 8:11 am
Police at the scene of a crash on Main Street and Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a crash on Main Street and Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A crash overnight on Main Street near Dufferin Avenue will affect the morning rush hour, say Winnipeg police.

Police tell Global News that a woman was hit by a vehicle just after midnight Wednesday and taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police have blocked off northbound Main Street between Higgins to Euclid Avenues and say they expect it to remain closed for most of the morning rush hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes.

Trending Stories

A Global News reporter on the scene says a grey truck is behind the police tape and debris is scattered on the street.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCar crash tagTruck Crash tagwinnipeg police services tagcrash on main street winnipeg tagmain street and dufferin crash tagpedestrian hit main street dufferin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers