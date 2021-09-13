Menu

Crime

Cambridge man arrested in Waterloo after 3 girls chased

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 11:00 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 30-year-old Cambridge man was arrested after three girls were harassed in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. near Westmount Road and Lake Louise Boulevard.

Read more: Kitchener man facing charges in connection with Justin Trudeau visit to Cambridge

They say the girls were walking nearby when a man began to follow them.

He chased them until they got to a safe spot.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Read more: 2 arrested, 1 wanted after multi-force sex trafficking probe, London, Ont. police say

The Cambridge man was later found on the Laurel Creek Conservation Area trail.

He is facing a charge of criminal harassment.

