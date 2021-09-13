Cambridge man arrested in Waterloo after 3 girls chased

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 30-year-old Cambridge man was arrested after three girls were harassed in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. near Westmount Road and Lake Louise Boulevard.

They say the girls were walking nearby when a man began to follow them.

He chased them until they got to a safe spot.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The Cambridge man was later found on the Laurel Creek Conservation Area trail.

He is facing a charge of criminal harassment.