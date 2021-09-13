Cambridge man arrested in Waterloo after 3 girls chased

Waterloo Regional Police say a 30-year-old Cambridge man was arrested after three girls were harassed in Waterloo over the weekend.
Police say the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. near Westmount Road and Lake Louise Boulevard.
They say the girls were walking nearby when a man began to follow them.
He chased them until they got to a safe spot.
Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.
The Cambridge man was later found on the Laurel Creek Conservation Area trail.
He is facing a charge of criminal harassment.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments