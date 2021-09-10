2 arrested, 1 wanted after multi-force sex trafficking probe: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service’s Human Trafficking Unit says two people are in custody and a third suspect is wanted in connection with a sex trafficking investigation that began more than a year ago and involved police forces from throughout the province.

In early June 2020, police say they began investigating allegations involving the trafficking of a woman over the course of 18 months.

Police say the victim was trafficked in Ontario after she turned 18 by a man she met when she was 16.

The investigation also identified three other victims, police say, though they believe there are additional victims and urge them to come forward.

The multi-jurisdictional investigation also involved the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Greater Sudbury Police Service, and the Guelph Police Service.

Police say charges have been laid “in relation to historical incidents reported to police.”

Jordan Hawke, 29, of no fixed address, faces 34 counts including sexual interference with a person under 16, aggravated assault, sexual assault, withhold a travel or identity document/trafficking a person under 18, three counts of material benefit from sexual services, causing unnecessary injury to an animal, publishing an intimate image without consent, uttering threats to cause death, and more.

Shelley Hawke, 53, of Cambridge, is charged with trafficking in persons by exercising control, obtaining financial benefit from trafficking a person over 18, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are still looking for Chantal Willocks, 20, of Cambridge, who is wanted on the same charges Shelley Hawke faces. Police provided neither a suspect description nor a photo.

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, London police offer online information here. Information specific to human trafficking from the London Police Service can be found here.

Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.