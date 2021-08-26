Police arrest 3 men in Brampton, searching for 4th suspect in human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Three men have been charged and police are looking for a fourth in a human trafficking investigation involving a minor west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say the Specialized Enforcement Bureau began an investigation on Saturday after receiving reports a girl under the age of 18 was being held against her will, violently assaulted and was forced into sex work.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

That same day, police arrested three suspects at a Brampton, Ont., home.

Amritpal Singh, who is 23, and 22-year-old Harkuwar Singh both face eight charges, including procuring and trafficking a person under the age of 18, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

Twenty-three-year-old Sukhmanpreet Singh is charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for an unidentified fourth suspect.

Investigators believe there may be more victims or witnesses to the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.