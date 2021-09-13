5 songs you must hear this week: 13 September 2021

The tsunami of fall releases continues this week with most of the recommendations coming from Canadians.

1. Amyl and The Sniffers, Hertz

Comfort to Me (ATO Records/Rough Trade)

Recommended If You Like: Blondie meets riot grrrl

Despite their jokey name, Amyl and The Sniffers need to be taken seriously. Coming out of Melbourne, Australia, and let by the mulletted Amy Taylor—she’s amazing—the band says what they do is “pub punk,” which is a good descriptor of their high-energy garage-rock-gone wild. Their second album will be out Friday.

2. Daniel Romano’s Outfit, Nocturne Child

Cobra Poems (You’ve Changed Records)

RIYL: 70s power pop!

If you didn’t know any better, you might think that this was some lost New York glam/power-pop track from 1973. Instead, it’s brand new material recorded in Camera Vara, a studio built by Daniel and the band on the banks for the Welland Canal. Damn, that guitar makes me think of The Raspberries. And a sax solo? Getouttahere.

Story continues below advertisement

3. The Technicolors, Nightvisions

Cinema Sublima (ONErpm)

RIYL: A spot somewhere between Franz Ferdinand and Arctic Monkeys

Coming out of the Arizona desert, The Technicolors mix everything from New Wave to 80s-infused dance-funk (think David Bowie’s Fashion) to modern psych to create something with a skittish edge that’s still danceable. When I heard them for the first time, it reminded me of how I felt when I heard AWOLNATION for the first time. One to watch.

4. Ellevator, Easy

Single (Arts & Crafts)

RIYL: Dogs (Hamilton alt-pop)

After being sidelined by COVID after released a debut album in 2018 (but not before playing with Cold War Kids, Arkells, Dear Rouge, and others), this Hamilton trio is back with a lead single from an album due early next year. They got Chris Walla of Death Cab for Cutie to produce it, too.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown Lands, Inner Light

White Buffalo EP (Spin eFarm/UMG)

RIYL: Rush, but with only two people

Cody and Kevin from Oshawa can make some awesome noise for just two people. After releasing a series of songs over the last year, this EP (due Friday) contains two new tracks including this, their first-ever instrumental. The EP has just been released and the band starts their Big Wave Tour in Winnipeg in mid-October.

Read more here.