Crime

Victim in assault near Western U dies, manslaughter charge laid

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 13, 2021 7:55 am
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police say the victim of a serious assault near Western University has died from his injuries, turning an assault case into the city’s second homicide investigation in as many days.

According to police, officers were called to an assault near Western Road and Sarnia Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Gabriel Neil, 18, of Simcoe.

Aliyan Ahmen, 21, of London is facing one count of manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating another homicide that occurred Friday evening.

In that case, police describe the fatal shooting that resulted in the death of Lynda Cruz Marques, 30, as a “targeted attack.”

Homicide tagLondon Police tagWestern University tagserious assault tagfatal assault tagSarnia Road tagwestern road tagAliyan Ahmen tagGabriel Neil tag

