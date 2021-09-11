Police investigating fatal shooting in north London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say one person has died following a fatal shooting in the city’s north end.

Police say around 7:55 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Wateroak Drive and Heardcreek Trail, in the Whitehills neighbourhood, for reports of multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries who was rushed to hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials say multiple investigative branches of the London Police Service are working in collaboration on the investigation and remain in the area.

More information will be shared as it becomes available, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).