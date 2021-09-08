Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 8 2021 5:45pm
01:24

Video shows the moments after deadly shooting at Toronto construction site

Video shows chaos and confusion following a fatal shooting at a construction site on Steeles Avenue last Friday. Erica Vella reports.

