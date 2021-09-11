Menu

Crime

Information sought in serious assault near Western University: London police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 3:11 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., are reporting a serious assault in North West London.

The assault, which occurred around 2. a.m. Saturday morning, happened in the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road, near the Western University Campus.

Police say they located an adult male with serious injuries who was transported to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Read more: London, Ont. police arrest 1 of 2 youths wanted in SoHo ‘targeted assault’

Few details are known about the assault, but police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

More details will be added as they become available.

