Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges: Winnipeg police
A man who was arrested for the sexual assault of a teenage girl along the Red River Trail has now been charged in connection with four similar incidents in the same area. Jordan Andrew Bruyere, 29 — who was wanted on charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault — was initially taken into custody Aug. 27. Bruyere is now facing additional charges of sexual assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of assault.