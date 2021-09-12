SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

O’Toole vows to boost financial support for parents grieving the death of a child

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2021 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: O’Toole promises expanded employment benefits for parents mourning the loss of a child, miscarriage' Canada election: O’Toole promises expanded employment benefits for parents mourning the loss of a child, miscarriage
WATCH ABOVE: O'Toole promises expanded employment benefits for parents mourning the loss of a child, miscarriage.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is pledging to boost financial support to grieving parents as the election campaign enters its final stretch.

At a hotel in downtown Vancouver today, O’Toole said he would extend employment insurance benefits to mothers and fathers for up to eight weeks following the death of a child.

He says he would also provide up to eight weeks of paid leave after a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Currently, EI parental benefits end immediately following a child’s death and there is no specific bereavement leave for miscarriages or stillbirths under federal labour law, though women can be eligible for sick leave in the event of complications.

O’Toole says thousands of Canadian parents struggle with the loss of a child every year, and that a Tory government would “end the stigma” and give them the time they need to mourn.

At his rallies, O’Toole has been pitching a more “compassionate conservatism” as he tries to win over parents with a focus on affordability and health care ahead of the election on Sept. 20.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
