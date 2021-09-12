SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes throws support behind Tory candidate in election

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau targets progressive voters in final stretch of election campaign' Trudeau targets progressive voters in final stretch of election campaign
WATCH: Trudeau targets progressive voters in final stretch of election campaign

The Conservative Party has found an unlikely supporter in the federal election: former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes.

Speaking in an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson, Caesar-Chavannes — who left the Liberal caucus to sit as an independent in March 2019 — said she plans to vote for Conservative candidate Maleeha Shahid in the Whitby, Ont., riding she once represented as a Liberal.

“I’m very much a Liberal at heart, but I would say that in this particular instance, in 2021, I don’t mind voting for my local representative, Maleeha Shahid, who is a Conservative,” Caesar-Chavannes said.

“I’ve never done that in my life. But at this particular time, maybe we have to think about doing things differently.”

Read more: ‘I did not want her to lie’: Trudeau rejects Wilson-Raybould’s claims about SNC-Lavalin talk

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about Caesar-Chavannes’ comments on Sunday, Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau said he wishes her “all the best.”

“People have a really important choice to make in this election…Mr. O’Toole wants to take Canada back, take it back to 1951, apparently,” Trudeau said. said.

“We need to move forward, and people will make their choices. But we are unequivocal about standing up for women, standing up to flight climate change, standing for a better future for everyone.”

Caesar-Chavannes left the Liberal caucus after comments she made in an interview were published in The Globe and Mail in early 2019. In that interview, she spoke about private conversations she had with Trudeau about her intention to not seek re-election in the 2019 election.

She said Trudeau greeted the news of her planned departure with “hostility” and “anger.” A spokesperson for Trudeau said at the time that while the conversations were “emotional” there was “absolutely no hostility.”

Click to play video: 'Celina Caesar-Chavannes opens up about her experience following her departure from the Liberal caucus.' Celina Caesar-Chavannes opens up about her experience following her departure from the Liberal caucus.
Celina Caesar-Chavannes opens up about her experience following her departure from the Liberal caucus – Apr 29, 2019

Addressing her departure in a tweet at the time, Caesar-Chavannes said that the interview she did with the Globe and Mail “had unintended effects on those I care about,” adding that she “no longer” wanted to “distract from the great work my caucus colleagues are doing.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the months following, Caesar-Chavannes continued her streak as an outspoken critic of Trudeau. She defended former Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott as they criticized the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair, and regularly issued criticism of the Liberal government’s handling of racial issues.

Read more: ‘Just a lot of talk’: Activists urge party leaders to increase focus on racism

Speaking in her interview with Stephenson, Caesar-Chavannes shared that she “cried” when she read an excerpt from former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s book. That excerpt detailed a tense discussion between Wilson-Raybould and Trudeau centered on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

“I wasn’t heartbroken because I felt the hurt. I wasn’t heartbroken because of the pain that I felt. I wasn’t heartbroken because some of that feeling that was in that room was so familiar to me,” Caesar-Chavannes said.

“I was heartbroken because we keep continuing to reward bad behavior from a prime minister that won a 2019 election, had a majority and a minority government for six years, (and) continues to say there is more to do.”

Click to play video: 'MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes resigns from Liberal caucus, sits as independent' MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes resigns from Liberal caucus, sits as independent
MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes resigns from Liberal caucus, sits as independent – Mar 20, 2019

She said there’s an opportunity in this election to “do things differently,” and she hopes the Liberals “really think about that” and “distance themselves” from Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite her intention to vote for her local Conservative candidate, the Tories haven’t been spared from Caesar-Chavannes’ criticism during the election campaign.

“Erin O’Toole doesn’t want to talk about race or write about it or think about it,” she tweeted in mid-August.

“How can Canadians expect him to deal with inequity and racism?”

She also retweeted a tweet that was critical of O’Toole’s letter to Trudeau about the B.C. wildfires, noting the Conservative leader didn’t mention “climate” once.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagFederal Election tagcanada election tagConservative Party tagSNC Lavalin tagJody Wilson-Raybould tagVote tagelection 2021 tagcanada election explained tagCelina Caesar-Chavannes tagWhitby riding tagCaesar-Chavannes conservative tagMaleeha Shahid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers