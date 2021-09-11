Menu

Comments

Crime

Alberta man faces assault charge after health worker pushed at Charlottetown airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2021 2:07 pm
Air Canada Airbus A330-300 aircraft configured in March 2021 in cargo due to Covid019 as seen departing in the blue sky from the Dutch capital, AMS Schiphol International Airport. View image in full screen
Air Canada Airbus A330-300 aircraft configured in March 2021 in cargo due to Covid019 as seen departing in the blue sky from the Dutch capital, AMS Schiphol International Airport. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A 35-year-old man from Alberta has been charged with assault after a health worker at the Charlottetown Airport was pushed early Thursday morning.

Charlottetown Police say a man and a woman who were passengers on an incoming flight refused to go through the Covid-19 screening center at the airport.

Read more: P.E.I. to maintain border screening for unvaccinated visitors until October

They say the man allegedly pushed a health worker aside, by-passed the screening area, and left the airport.

The couple was later located by police and arrested.

The man has been charged with assault, while he and the 41-year-old woman with him were each issued a $1,050 fine in violation of the Public Health Act.

The man was released with conditions and is to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
