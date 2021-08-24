Menu

Health

P.E.I. to maintain border screening for unvaccinated visitors until October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 12:56 pm
Volunteers examine the documents of motorists who just came off the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, July 3, 2020. s. View image in full screen
Volunteers examine the documents of motorists who just came off the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, July 3, 2020. s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

Health officials in Prince Edward Island say they’ll maintain targeted border screening, testing and self-isolation for unvaccinated travellers until at least the middle of October.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison said today the border measures will remain a little longer to help support a safe return to school for children by keeping COVID-19 numbers low in the province.

Read more: N.B. top doctor monitoring P.E.I. removal of mask mandate

She is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today, involving a person who travelled outside Atlantic Canada and who is a close contact of a previously reported infection. There are six active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Morrison says she is in talks with the federal government about a pilot project for which parents of students would be given COVID-19 test kits to screen children showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The province released its back-to-school plan Monday with recommendations for continued mask use.

Morrison says that later this week the province will run a training exercise for principals, administrators and others in the education system about what to do should a COVID-19 outbreak occur in a school.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
