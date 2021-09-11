SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports 995 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as hospitalizations rise

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'New ICU data and the importance of vaccinations' New ICU data and the importance of vaccinations
WATCH: New ICU data and the importance of vaccinations

Quebec is reporting 995 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths attributed to the virus on Saturday.

Health officials reported 11 more hospitalizations from Friday for a total of 218, with three more patients in intensive care for a total of 75.

READ MORE: Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations not expected to overwhelm Quebec hospitals in short term: report

Health Minister Christian Dubé said authorities expected new cases to rise as students headed back to school, but called the rise in hospitalizations worrisome.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubé wrote via his Twitter account that of 36 new hospitalized patients, 32 were not adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health minister added that the good news is that people are still getting their first doses, which will help minimize the impact of the pandemic’s fourth wave.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Retired health manager unprepared for what she saw at Residence Herron, coroner hears

Authorities say 23,328 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, including more than 8,000 first shots.

According to the Health Department, 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose.

The province has reported more than 396,000 confirmed cases and 11,304 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'WHO calls out rich countries for ‘empty promises’ COVID-19 vaccine donations for poor nations' WHO calls out rich countries for ‘empty promises’ COVID-19 vaccine donations for poor nations
WHO calls out rich countries for ‘empty promises’ COVID-19 vaccine donations for poor nations
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau ‘absolutely not’ regretting decision to trigger election during a pandemic' Canada election: Trudeau ‘absolutely not’ regretting decision to trigger election during a pandemic
Canada election: Trudeau ‘absolutely not’ regretting decision to trigger election during a pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers