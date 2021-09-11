Quebec reports 995 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 995 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths attributed to the virus on Saturday.

Health officials reported 11 more hospitalizations from Friday for a total of 218, with three more patients in intensive care for a total of 75.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said authorities expected new cases to rise as students headed back to school, but called the rise in hospitalizations worrisome.

La bonne nouvelle c’est que la vaccination des 1ère doses continue. Avec plus de 8K personnes hier, nous avons maintenant atteint 88%. La vaccination peut minimiser la 4e vague. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 11, 2021

Dubé wrote via his Twitter account that of 36 new hospitalized patients, 32 were not adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health minister added that the good news is that people are still getting their first doses, which will help minimize the impact of the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Authorities say 23,328 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, including more than 8,000 first shots.

According to the Health Department, 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose.

The province has reported more than 396,000 confirmed cases and 11,304 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

